PM Modi expresses grief over demise of legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deep sense of grief over the passing away of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister termed the passing away of the renowned Kathak dancers ‘an irreparable loss to the entire art world ‘.

The Prime Minister said he was very pained to learn about the death of Pandit Birju Maharaj who gave the Indian form of dance (Kathak) a special identity at the global stage.

“My sympathies are with his near and dear ones and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.