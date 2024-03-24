Yoga guru Baba Ramdev leads Holi celebrations at Patanjali Yogpeeth

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday celebrated the Holi festival at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. The event, held at the Yogpeeth premises, saw the esteemed presence of Uma Bharti, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, as a distinguished guest.

Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, prominent figures in the realm of yoga and Ayurveda, partook in the festivities by engaging in a colorful Holi play with flower petals.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Ramdev expressed his belief in the fulfillment of the ancient prophecy, stating, “Previously it was said that Lord Ram will come, now Ram has come. The reign of Ram will also come.”

Advertisement

Extending warm wishes to all the countrymen, Swami Ramdev emphasized the essence of unity within the diversity of Indian culture, stating that Holi symbolizes unity and brotherhood amidst diversity.

Uma Bharti, in her address, highlighted Swami Ramdev’s embodiment of the ideal of transforming from a mortal being to a divine one, echoing Hindu beliefs.

Acharya Balkrishna conveyed Holi greetings to the entire nation, emphasizing the festival’s message of love, unity, and camaraderie.

He also urged people to embrace Holi with love and refrain from using chemical-laden colors, opting instead for natural one to make the celebration meaningful.