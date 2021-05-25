According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a total eclipse of the Moon will occur on May 26, 2021 (5Jyaistha, 1943 Saka Era). From India, just after the moonrise, the ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin at 15h.15m IST. The total phase will begin at 16h39m IST. The total phase will end at16 h 58m IST. The partial phase will end at 18h 23m IST.

The next lunar eclipse will be visible from India on November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse. The ending of the partial phase of which will be visible for a very short span of time just after the moonrise from extreme northeastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.