BJP delegation meets EC over issue of deep fake videos, violence in West Bengal

A BJP delegation met the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday and lodged a complaint against the “petty politics” being done by the opposition Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Briefing media after meeting the poll panel and submitting the memorandum on behalf of the BJP, senior party leader and Union Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said: “The Congress wants to derail the Lok Sabha election process and create obstacles in the elections.”

The BJP has complained against this to the ECI, he said adding that “The Congress made every effort to spread confusion among the public by sharing deep fake videos through its official handle.”

Vaishnaw further said the BJP has requested the poll panel to take strictest action against Congress regarding this matter.

“Trinamool Congress of West Bengal has made a habit of using violence as its weapon. Today, we have complained about this to the Election Commission of India. The BJP wants the free and fair conduct of elections,” the Union Minister said.

He said the BJP has today demanded the Election Commission to take action against TMC in this matter.

The BJP has always been in favour of free and fair elections, hence the party has presented its views before the Election Commission today, Vaishnaw added.