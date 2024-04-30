Vote for BJP to free West Bengal from riots, curfews: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday addressed three election rallies in West Bengal, urging the people to vote for the BJP to realize the goal of ‘Sonar Bangla’ and free the state from riots and curfews.

In the first rally, he sought support for the BJP candidate contesting from Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district, Dr Nirmal Kumar Saha.

During his address, CM Yogi confronted Mamata Banerjee head-on and criticized the Congress-Trinamool alliance. He also posed several questions to the Bengal government regarding the riots in Sandeshkhali and during Ram Navmi.

Advertisement

He urged the people to vote for BJP to liberate Bengal from the grip of riots and curfews and make it ‘Sonar Bangla’.

He remarked on the significance of Bengal in shaping the civilization and culture of India, highlighting its pivotal role in advancing Indian values and leading the nation towards a renaissance.

He further lamented: “Why are cries of distress echoing from the land that once gifted the national anthem-national song to the country? The Bengal that taught India ‘Garv se kaho, Hum Hindu hain.’ How is it that today, efforts are being made to suppress Hindu tradition and culture under the protection of those in power in Bengal?”

CM Yogi remarked that Bengal had imparted the tradition of worshiping the compassionate Mother Durga. He questioned the state government on incidents like Sandeshkhali, expressing concern that today’s Bengal does not embody the ‘Sonar Bangla’ envisioned by freedom fighters. He condemned the malicious efforts to engulf Bengal, which once resonated with the anthem of Vande Mataram, in the flames of riots.

The UP CM asserted: “Bengal has fallen victim to a conspiracy. Congress and Trinamool Congress are two sides of the same coin, united in plundering Bengal and plotting against India. Congress, along with Communists and Trinamool Congress in Delhi, aims to execute the same conspiracy against India as it does against Hindus in Bengal.”

Emphasising that ‘Bleeding Bengal’ is drifting away from development and longing for fundamental necessities, the CM remarked, “Seven years ago, Uttar Pradesh faced a similar situation, yet we have not experienced curfews or riots in the state during these seven years.”

“Extortion has been eradicated from Uttar Pradesh. No one dares to encroach upon the property of travelers or the underprivileged. In UP, every individual—be it poor, youth, woman, or elderly—is benefiting from government schemes, but Bengal remains deprived of such opportunities,” he said.

Highlighting that Bengal gave the national anthem and national anthem to India, Yogi emphasized, “Swami Vivekananda’s message on the world stage was ‘Garv se kaho, Hum Hindu hain,’ yet today Bengal is being targeted in a conspiracy to render it ‘Hindu-less.'”

He continued: “Congress and Trinamool Congress are hatching two types of conspiracies in Bengal. First, a malicious attempt is being made to reduce your demography. An attempt is being made to reduce your numbers as part of a well-planned conspiracy by allowing infiltrators into Bengal.”

He added: “Secondly, the alliance between Congress and Trinamool Congress aims to conspire in Delhi. These entities exploit the resources sent by PM Modi from Delhi, empowering mafia and criminals. While Uttar Pradesh’s poor benefit from schemes under PM Modi’s leadership, Trinamool Congress obstructs their implementation in Bengal.”

The CM remarked that Lord Ram resides deeply within every individual, emphasizing that no task in Indian life can be accomplished without invoking Ram. He stated, “We chant the name of Ram throughout our daily lives, from waking up to sleeping. On auspicious occasions, we recite the Akhand Ramayana, and even the final journey commences with the chant of Ram Naam Satya.”

Drawing parallels between the worship of Ram in Uttar Pradesh and the ritual of Maa Durga in Bengal, he noted, “Artisans from Bengal craft statues of Ram in UP. Whether it’s Ram Navami or Navratri, peace prevails without riots.”

Questioning the Bengal government’s inaction against the rioters, he remarked, “If these rioters had committed atrocities in Uttar Pradesh, they would have faced swift justice, having been hanged upside down. Such decisive action would ensure that their seven generations would forget how riots occur.”