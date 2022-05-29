Pakistani drone carrying magnetic bombs, UBGL grenades shot down by police

In a big success, a Pakistani drone carrying magnetic bombs and UBGL grenades for terrorists ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage was on Sunday shot down near India–Pakistan border in Kathua district by a team of J&K Police.

Additional DGP (Jammu) Mukesh Singh said that a team bomb disposal squad recovered 7 magnetic bombs and 7 UBGL grenades that were being flown across the fenced border through the drone.

A police search party early in the morning observed a drone approaching Talli Hariya Chak village from the border side and fired at it. The drone was shot down. It had a payload attachment with it which was screened by the bomb disposal experts.

The area where the drone was shot downfalls under the Rajbag police station in the Kathua district of Jammu.

Because of drone sightings in the area, a search party of police was being regularly sent in the general area to see whether any arms, ammunition, or narcotics have been dropped overnight by Pakistani drones.

Sighting of Pakistani drones in the border areas of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts has become a regular feature.

A bus carrying Vaishnodevi pilgrims from Katra to Jammu a few days ago suddenly burst into flames and four pilgrims were charred to death and many others wounded. The explosion is suspected to have been caused by a magnetic bomb (sticky bomb) that might have been attacked by terrorists.

A terror outfit later claimed responsibility for the sticky bomb attack. Pakistan has been sending such bombs through drones, reports said.

The BSF sometime ago shot down a drone that was carrying an assault rifle and ammunition in the Kathua district. The J&K Police earlier shot down a drone in Akhnoor that was carrying an assault rifle, grenades, and drugs.

The Army and Police in an operation along the LOC in Poonch on Saturday recovered a consignment of 44 kgs of narcotics that was meant for narco-terrorism.

Police in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on Saturday arrested three persons, including a woman, who were transporting 7 Kg of narcotics and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in a truck.

Pakistani agencies have been dumping arms, ammunition, and drugs along the International Border (IB) and LOC for terrorists operating in J&K.