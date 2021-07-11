The house owner’s son was booked today in connection with yesterday’s blast that reduced a house to rubble at a village in the Bhatar PS area in Burdwan East.

Lalchand Mallik, according to the police, has confessed about unauthorised stacking of crude bombs at the house when Digbijoy Nandi, Subinspector, quizzed him for an hour last night after charred remains of cotton cord and stone chips were recovered from the blast site. Specific charges under the Explosive Substance Act, 1884 has been slapped against him.

The residents of Baneswarpur within Borobelun Panchayat in Bhatar were woken up by an explosive sound in the small hours on Friday. The residents to their utter surprise saw that the house had collapsed and the family members were buried under the debris.

Jamrul Mallik, his wife Majeda and their son Lalchand however were rescued and they had minor injuries and the hospital released the father and the son within hours.

Today, the chief judicial magistrate’s Court in Burdwan allowed five days of police remand for Lalchand. Lalchand, later claimed that he had found a plastic bag dumped in a bush near his house and had taken the bag home, a few days ago. He denied whether he’d any mischievous plan to disturb the locality. The police, however, was yet to ascertain his ‘actual’ motive.