Chinese pistols, grenades dropped by Pakistani drone recovered from near border

Police on Monday recovered a packet containing Chinese pistols, hand grenades and bullets that are suspected to have been dropped for terrorists by Pakistani agencies through a drone near the upcoming AIIMS in Samba district of Jammu.

Police said that three Chinese pistols, four grenades and six magazines containing 48 bullets were recovered from the packet found at Rakh Barotian on the upper side of AIIMS in Vijaypur. The search operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional SP Surinder Choudhary.

Alert BSF troops had on Saturday foiled a drone attempt by Pakistani agencies on the international border by firing at a drone that was approaching from across the border. Thereafter, the area was searched thoroughly.

Terror handlers backed by Pakistani agencies have adopted the strategy of dropping arms, ammunition and drugs through drones for terrorists operating on the Indian side of the border. Several such consignments have been seized in the recent past by the BSF and J&K Police.