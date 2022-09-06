Pakistan Rangers break 18 months old ceasefire, open fire at BSF patrol on Jammu border

After 18 months of peace on the international border (IB) and Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday broke the ceasefire and indulged in firing at a BSF patrol in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

Troops of Pakistani Rangers indulged in unprovoked firing at BSF jawans patrolling along the IB.

Giving details of the incident, a BSF spokesman said; “Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on BSF Patroling party in Arnia Sector. No loss/ Injury to BSF troops”.

The Indian and Pakistan Armies had on 25 February 2021 announced the ceasefire. Not a single violation of ceasefire was so far reported on the IB and LOC.

Both sides are likely to hold a flag meeting to avoid such incidents in the future.