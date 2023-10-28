BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistan Rangers during flag meeting

Two BSF jawans from West Bengal injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu
Two BSF jawans belonging to West Bengal were injured when Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire and opened fire at an Indian border post in the Arnia Sector of Jammu.
The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere, both the forces agreeing to maintain peace and tranquility on the international border.
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers for violating ceasefire and resorting to unprovoked shelling on Thursday in civilian areas of Arnia sector of Jammu.
A Wing Commander-Commandant level flag meeting was held today between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers at BOP Octroi.
The BSF delegation leader lodged a strong protest with the Pak Rangers for unprovoked firing in Arnia area on the intervening night of October 26-27.
