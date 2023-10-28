BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistan Rangers during flag meeting

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers for violating ceasefire and resorting to unprovoked shelling on Thursday in civilian areas of Arnia sector of Jammu.

A Wing Commander-Commandant level flag meeting was held today between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers at BOP Octroi.

The BSF delegation leader lodged a strong protest with the Pak Rangers for unprovoked firing in Arnia area on the intervening night of October 26-27.

The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere, both the forces agreeing to maintain peace and tranquility on the international border.