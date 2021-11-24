BSF protests with Pakistan Rangers against drone activity at IB

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday in a commandant level meeting with the Pakistan Rangers lodged a strong protest on intrusions across the International Border (IB) by Pakistani drones and also asked the Pak commander to refrain from such activities.

A BSF and Pakistan Rangers commandant level border meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at the International border of BOP Octroi in the Jammu district.

BSF delegation was led by Ajay Suryavanshi, Commandant, and Pakistan delegation was led by Wing commander Lt. Colonel Aquil of 13 Wing Chenab Rangers.

During the meeting, commanders of both border guarding forces discussed various issues including maintenance of border pillars and latest infrastructure activities on the border, Pakistan Drone operations, and other activities.

Pak Rangers objected to the BSF defence construction work. Both commanders also agreed to resolve all operational matters and border issues with a mutual understanding.

The meeting was held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere and both commanders agreed to work for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere on the border, said a BSF spokesman.