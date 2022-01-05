Infiltration of terrorists, smuggling arms & narcotics through border unacceptable: BSF warns Pakistan Rangers

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers on the heightened infiltration attempts of terrorists and efforts to push in arms, ammunition and narcotics. The BSF made it clear to the Rangers that such activities from Pakistan side were unacceptable.

These issues were raised in a Sector Commander level meeting that was held today between BSF and Pakistan Rangers at the International Border in Suchetgarh area of Jammu district.

The BSF delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG and Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahd, Commander Pakistan Rangers Sialkot Sector. This was the first sector commander level meeting in the year 2022.

BSF spokesman DIG, SPS Sandhu, said that during the meeting commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various border related issues.

The main emphasis was given by BSF delegation on the infiltration attempts of Pakistan based terrorists and recovery of arms and ammunition and narcotics on the international border and other issues related to border management.

A very strong protest was also lodged by BSF commander regarding all these nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements especially the arms, ammunition and narcotic consignments seized by BSF in Ramgarh sector on 3 January 2022. BSF reiterated that these types of activities from Pak side were unacceptable.

BSF also strictly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan regularly violating the international border. Other issues like construction work by Pakistan Rangers close to IB, intrusion of IB by Pakistan elements were also discussed.

A better communication between the field commanders to resolve all operational matter was also assured by both commanders to maintain peace and harmony at international border.

Meeting was held in a very positive, cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to conduct such meetings at regular intervals for better understanding and to maintain peace and tranquility on border, said Sandhu.