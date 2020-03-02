The Opposition is all set to target the Centre and ask for Home Minister Amit Shah over last week’s northeast Delhi violence during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament, which starts today after recess.

The Congress has given notice to discuss the issue of Delhi riots in Lok Sabha, which begins on Monday. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave notice to Speaker Om Birla to suspend all business in the House to discuss riots in Delhi.

The Opposition parties separately sent 23 notices in Lok Sabha to discuss the unprecedented Delhi violence. Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM and DMK are the other parties which have sent notices in the Lower House of Parliament.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss all issues as per rules.

Trinamool Congress MPs staged a blindfold protest near Gandhi statue at the Parliament today at 10.30 on the first day of the second half of the Budget Session. They covered their eyes on black blindfolds and protested over the Delhi riots.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs too took out a protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises against the northeast Delhi violence.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be moving ‘The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing to provide for resolution of disputed tax.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is to be introduced by Union Minister Harsh Vardhan to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. This is to be moved to amend the Aircraft Act, 1934.

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill,2020 would be introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015. He would also lay on the table an explanatory Statement showing the reasons for immediate Legislation by promulgation of the Mineral Laws Ordinance, 2020.

A report of the Standing Committee on Railways would be presented by Radha Mohan Singh and Sunil Kumar Mondal regarding the “Demands for Grants (2020-21) of the Ministry of Railways”.

The MPs to move that the “Lok Sabha recommend to the Rajya Sabha that the Upper House do agree to nominate seven members from it to associate with the Committee on Public Accounts of the House for the term beginning on the May 1, 2020 and ending on April 30, 2021 and do communicate to this House the names of the members so nominated by Rajya Sabha.”