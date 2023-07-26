Opposition MPs give notice in RS to discuss Manipur violence

Opposition MPs from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday gave notices in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Manipur violence.

In his suspension of business notice, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said: “It is demanded that the Prime Minister makes a statement on the floor of the house regarding this issue (Manipur) which should be followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion.”

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also gave suspension of business notice in the Upper House to discuss the “breakdown of law and order in Manipur due to the failure of Central and state governments”.

In his notice, Chadha wrote: “That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to discuss the violence in Manipur which has resulted loss of precious lives in Manipur due to failure and incompetence of Central and state governments.”

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in the northeastern state and demanded his dismissal.

On Monday, the Chief Minister told IANS that his government is taking measures to restore peace at the earliest in the state.