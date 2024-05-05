Slogans and promises of SP-Congress false: PM in SP stronghold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, made a scathing attack on the Opposition in Etawah, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, claiming that the slogans and the promises of the SP-Congress combine are false.

Addressing an election meeting in Etawah bordering Kannauj and Mainpuri seats from where Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, “Some people consider Mainpuri, Kannauj and Etawah as their heritage, while others consider Amethi-Rae Bareli as their heritage.”

“The slogans of the SP-Congress are false and their intentions are flawed. These people will lie continuously no matter how much loss it causes to the country and society,” he alleged.

Lashing out at the Opposition, the PM said, “Modi’s legacy is the poor’s house, toilet, free grains, free treatment, and the National Education Policy. Modi’s influence is of everyone and is for everyone, the tea seller has broken this evil practice of the son of the royal family becoming PM-CM. PM Modi has exposed appeasement policy.”

Hitting out at the Opposition parties over Covid vaccine issue, PM Modi, they did not even spare the country even during the Corona crisis. “The scientists of the country made the vaccine, but the people of the SP-Congress defamed it. They themselves used to get vaccinated secretly while using it to instigate the public. While abusing Modi, these people started insulting Lord Krishna,” he added.

Praising the people of Etawah, Kannauj and Mainpuri, he reminded them about what Mulayam Singh Yadav had said in Parliament before 2019. “Mulayam Singh Yadav had said in Parliament, Modi ji, you will come back victorious. In 2019, I got his blessings and became the prime minister again”.

PM Modi took a dig at Shivpal Yadav, saying what Mulayam Singh had said in Parliament, now his brother Shivpal’s thoughts have come to his mind that is why he is appealing for BJP’s victory that is why I have come to your place to seek blessings.

A few days ago, while speaking at the SP public meeting held in Badaun, Shivpal Yadav had appealed to the people to support the BJP to win by a huge margin. His video also went viral on social media.

PM Modi further said that after laying the foundation of a strong India, whether Modi is there or not, the country would always be there.

“The SP-Congress combine is fighting the elections for their future, for their children, but Modi-Yogi has not kept anything in front of them, we are working for your children. We are working hard to build the future of your children, this is the resolve of a developed India,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with other BJP leaders, was present at the meeting.