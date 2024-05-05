AAP organises walkathon in support of Arvind Kejriwal under ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a walkathon in Rajinder Nagar on Sunday morning in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under the ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ campaign.

Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

A large number of youths participated in the walkathon with AAP flags and cutouts of CM Kejriwal.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, senior leader and MP Sanjay Singh, Party’s Delhi state convener and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti participated in the walkathon. Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi, MLA Durgesh Pathak, MLA Vishesh Ravi and MLA Shiv Charan Goyal and other senior leaders were also present.

Delhi state convenor Rai said there was a lot of anger among the people of Delhi against the arrest of the CM.

“Every section of the society including the youth, women and elders of Delhi is extremely saddened by the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Delhi are asking why instead of seeking votes on the basis of their work, the BJP picked up a working Chief Minister and put him in jail? Today, only one voice is being raised from every corner of Delhi that this dictatorship of the BJP has to be removed and this time the working MPs have to be elected and sent to Parliament,” Rai said.

He added that the AAP workers and youth were protesting against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal in different ways.

“People have gathered here early in the morning with full energy. This is indicating that the people and youth of Delhi are standing with Arvind Kejriwal. We will answer this dictatorial government of the BJP on May 25th with the power of our votes,” Rai added.

Sanjay Singh, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, who was recently released from Tihar jail after six months in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, said a walkathon is a very good way to convey the party’s message to the people.

“Through this walkathon we are awakening the public. The way the Chief Minister of Delhi has been wrongfully jailed, the people of Delhi will respond by voting and all the seven seats in Delhi will go to the INDI Alliance,” Singh averred.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital are New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, Chandni Chowk, North West and North East Delhi.

Counting of votes for all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.