Cong wants to implement Karnataka model of reservation in India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Congress party wants to implement the Karnataka model of reservation in the country.

“As long as Modi is alive, I will not allow reservation on the basis of religion,” he announced, adding that SP and Congress people are keeping an eye on women’s Stridhan Mangalsutra.

Prime Minister Modi said the BJP works on the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas in which every section of the society is benefited. But the princes of SP and Congress are doing appeasement politics to address a section of the society.

In an election rally held in Hargaon, Sitapur, PM said Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur are called the sugar bowl of Uttar Pradesh but the Samajwadi Party government has added bitterness to the lives of sugarcane farmers.

“The sugarcane was wasted and payment was not made. The Yogi government has removed all these shortcomings and has given the same amount of money to sugarcane farmers in seven years that SP and BSP did not give to the sugarcane farmers in their 10 years of rule,” the PM claimed.

PM Modi said that the government was also working on making this area a hub for banana farming.

Referring to Nighasan, Dhaurahara Road, Gola to Shahjahanpur Road, PM Modi said that the people of Sitapur and Lakhimpur can proudly say that they are no less than anyone in the case of development .

Hargaon is adjacent to Lakhimpur district Hargaon town of Sitapur is about three kilometers from the border of Lakhimpur district on Lakhimpur-Sitapur Road.

The PM’s election meeting is being linked to the electoral equation of Sitapur, Dhaurahara and Kheri Lok Sabha seats.