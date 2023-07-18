One killed, seven injured in LPG cylinder blast in Shimla

One person was killed while seven others injured in a LPG cylinder blast in an eating joint in the Middle Bazaar just below The Mall Road in the heart of Shimla city in Himachal Pradesh.

The blast was so intense that it caused extensive damage to the eatery and adjoining shops and houses in the locality.

Window panes of the adjoining shops and houses were also shattered in the impact of the explosion said to have been heard miles away from the site of the accident.

A state of panic and chaos followed the incident. Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha, who immediately reached the spot, said that one person was brought dead and seven others were injured at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital after a LPG blast in Himachali Rasoi, an eatery in Middle Bazar.

BJP spokesperson Karan Nanda who was at the spot when the incident occured said that the blast occured at around 7.20 pm and its intensity was so strong that it was felt within the radius of around 300 mts.

He demanded through probe into the incident and adequate compensation to those affected in the mishap.