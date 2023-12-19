Nine-year-old Delhi girl raped and killed, body dumped in canal

In a horrific case of crime in the national capital, a nine-year-old girl was raped and killed by her abductor(s) before dumping her body in a canal.

The kidnapping of a girl, a resident of Nangli Poona village, was reported on December 12 and a case was registered, the police said on Tuesday. The police informed that the girl’s parents, who work in a factory, live in a rented accommodation.

The search for the girl led the police to the Munak Canal where her body was dumped by her tormentor after committing the crime.

Advertisement

On December 15, after tracing the accused, 52-year-old Sanjeev Rana, when the cops reached his residence, they were told that he had met with an accident and was unable to record his statement, the police said.

Rana, who earlier worked as a driver, was surviving on rent.

Rana was arrested on December 17 after he confessed to the crime. He said he had abducted, raped and murdered the girl on December 12 before dumping her body in the Munak canal.

Police teams have intensified the search for the girl’s body through technical surveillance even as divers have been deployed on the search operation since December 17. Meanwhile more divers have been called by the police to trace out the victim’s body which has not yet been recovered.

Meanwhile, taking suo moto cognizance of the case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal sent a notice to the Station House Officer(SHO) of Swaroop Nagar police station and sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by Friday.

Describing the case as very serious, she asked the police officer to share details about the accused with the commission and explain why the victim’s body has not been recovered.