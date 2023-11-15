“One CM for every 6 months is guaranteed if Congress forms government in Telangana”: KTR

Telangana IT Minister and Working President of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), KT Rama Rao on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress and said that the state is guaranteed with one Chief Minister for every six months if the grand old party is elected to power in upcoming assembly polls.

BRS Working President and Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, IT and Industries Rama Rao, while addressing the Telangana Builders Federation meeting on Tuesday said that a stable government and able leadership is the key to development.

“In Karnataka, 3 people struggled (for CM post). Here 11 people are ready. Even Jana Reddy is waiting to become CM even though his nomination was rejected. Some people are stitching new pyjamas, and new dhotis and some are colouring their beards. I don’t know about 6 guarantees, but 1 CM for every 6 months is guaranteed,” he said.

Advertisement

He also jibed at Congress’s central leadership and questioned its stability.

“Some people keep criticising us. Did Telangana achieve so much development without KCR not doing anything? A stable government and able leadership is the reason for the development in the state. If the head of an institution changes in every 6 months, will any work happen there? Works will happen only if there is a consistent leadership,” Rao said.

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

Further, hitting at the BJP and Congress, Rao said opposition parties of the state want to win Telangana unlike BRS that wants want to win Telangana

“We should have a passion and commitment towards the state. We have worked in the Telangana movement. We want to prove to the country that Telangana is number one. Why will Modi or Rahul think about it? Telangana is just one state out of 29 states for them. But for us, Telangana is the only state. They want to win Telangana, we want Telangana to win,” the Telangana minister said.

On the issue of the Musi River, Rao accused the Congress of ‘destroying’ it.

“Recently, Congress said that they will rejuvenate the Musi River. Who destroyed Musi? Out of 65 years, they ruled for 55 years. Now, they question us. Today, when electricity goes off for 10-15 mins, we see messages on social media criticising us. In a way, I see it as a compliment that earlier people never asked if electricity is not there for 10 hours but today people criticise us if there is no electricity for 15 mins. In those earlier days, it was news if there was electricity. Now, it is news if electricity goes off. This is a fact,” he added.

KTR added, “Recently, farmers from Karnataka are coming here and campaigning that they made a mistake voting for Congress. There was no electricity in Karnataka for Diwali. Diwali is a festival of lights, but Karnataka was in darkness. Do you want electricity or Congress, you should decide.”