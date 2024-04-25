U20 Men’s football nationals: Telangana, Sikkim earn full points with easy win

Telangana and Sikkim extended their winning runs with convincing victories over (Andaman & Nicobar 3-0) and (Bihar 3-1) in Group H of the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Ashrama Ground on Wednesday.

With these victories, both teams now have six points each and will battle for a spot in the quarter-finals in their upcoming match on Friday. However, Telangana have scored eight goals, while Sikkim too have scored eight, but have conceded one today.

Telangana registered their second straight win in Group H when they defeated Andaman & Nicobar 3-0 after leading by a solitary goal at half time. This win follows Telangana’s earlier impressive 5-0 win over Bihar and they now have six points from two matches.

In the 22nd minute, Aaron John took a corner from the right that landed in the centre of the box, where Shaik Saleem skillfully dodged past two defenders before feeding the ball to Pitla Saiyashwanth, who capitalised on the space created by the advancing goalkeeper to score.

Telangana started the second half with the same intensity. Syed Imtiyaz embarked on a remarkable run from midfield in the 49th minute and penetrated into the box before dribbling past the goalkeeper and slotting the ball home. Imtiyaz netted his second goal in the 65th minute, thus sealing Telangana’s 3-0 victory.

Sikkim earned their second back-to-back win, overcoming Bihar 3-1 in a hard-fought encounter in the day’s second match. Earlier, Sikkim had clinched a 5-0 victory over Andaman & Nicobar in their group opener.

After a goalless first half, it was Bihar, who broke the deadlock early in the second half, scoring their first goal of the championship. In the 47th minute, Bijay Hembrom got an opportunity from the left flank, dribbled toward the goal, and despite goalkeeper Pranub Limboo’s efforts, found the back of the net.

Sikkim equalised when Norden Tamang converted a spot kick in the 66th minute. From then on, Sikkim dominated proceedings. In the 82nd minute, Tenjan Lepcha fired a powerful shot from a distance into the right corner of the net, securing their second goal. Two minutes later, Sahil Limboo widened the lead when he unleashed another long-ranger.