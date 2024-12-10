Odisha to launch its 1st double-decker electric bus service

In an attempt to reduce traffic snarls and prevent environment pollution, the Odisha Government has decided to launch double-decker electric bus service in urban road routes of the state, said an official of state-run Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT).

To beging with, five double decker electric buses are being procured for plying in Khordha, Puri and Cuttack districts in the first phase. Then the service will be expanded to more areas with busy road routes. Tender for the bus procurement has been invited, added the official

“This Request for Proposal (RFP) is hereby published to invite proposals for manufacture, supply of 05 (Five) numbers of Double Decker AC Fully Built-in Electric Buses with Chargers and comprehensive maintenance for a period of (10+2) years. The authority intends to deploy said Buses for tourism purposes within the state and other routes decided by the Authority,” according to the notification issued by CRUT.

“The service area may be changed as per notifications pertaining to the expansion of CRUT operations as and when applicable. The Authority intends to select the Bus Operator for awarding the contract through an open competitive bidding process in accordance with the procedure set out herein,” it stated.

“The agreement period for the buses shall be Ten Years (10 Years) from Commercial Operations Date (COD). The authority shall have the right to extend the Agreement period for additional Two Years (2 Years) at its sole discretion and based on performance and condition of the buses, subject to the Terms and conditions specified in the Bus Operator Agreement. The selected Bus Operator is expected to procure the fully built buses from the established Bus Manufacturers as per Specifications. The ownership of the procured Buses shall remain with the Operator throughout the contract period. All the Contracted Buses shall be registered in the name of Operator,” it concluded.