Odisha strengthens climate resilience with key partnerships

The Odisha Forest, Environment, and Climate Change (FE&CC) Department has entered into three significant agreements to bolster the state’s climate resilience and sustainable development initiatives.

These collaborations aim to address climate change, promote sustainable livelihoods, and safeguard Odisha’s biodiversity and coastal ecosystems, according to officials.

Advertisement

Under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project, the department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

This partnership focuses on restoring critical coastal ecosystems, such as sea-grass beds and salt marshes, vital for biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection.

As the designated Technical Support Agency (TSA), IIT-Bhubaneswar will lead efforts to restore and sustainably manage these ecosystems. The collaboration will emphasize ecosystem-based approaches to enhance the resilience of coastal communities.

Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, Minister for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating that it would drive research and community engagement to advance sustainable coastal management practices.

The department also signed a Letter of Understanding (LoU) with the World Food Programme (WFP) for the Adaptation for Resilience (ADAPT4R) project. This regional initiative, covering India and Sri Lanka, will strengthen the resilience of vulnerable farming communities, particularly in Nuapada district.

Focused on smallholder and women farmers, the five-year initiative aims to equip them with tools, knowledge, and skills to adopt resilient farming practices, withstand climate impacts, and implement sustainable techniques to adapt to adverse weather.

“Nozomi Hashimoto, Deputy Country Director for WFP India, emphasized, “ADAPT4R will empower farming communities to thrive despite the challenges posed by climate change.”

The Odisha Government also signed an MoU with the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), a leading think tank, to develop a Net-Zero Roadmap for the state. This initiative will outline decarbonization strategies across key sectors, including industry, power, transport, and agriculture.