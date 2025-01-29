Odisha signs Rs 7,762 crore investment intents with private apparel, textiles units at Utkarsh Odisha investors’ meet

The Odisha government on Wednesday signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with key private textile and apparel units, involving investment intents worth Rs 7,762 crore to create around 88,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The state government’s Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department signed the MoUs with 36 private manufacturers at the Utkarsh Odisha – Make In Odisha Conclave 2025.

This investors’ meet also brought together key industry stakeholders to discuss investment opportunities and strategies in the vibrant and emerging destination for textiles, apparels, handlooms, and sericulture.

The brainstorming debate sessions held on the occasion highlighted Odisha’s potential as a hub for textile and apparel manufacturing, showcased the rich cultural heritage of handlooms, and explored innovative approaches to sustainable sericulture.

Among others, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperation, Handloom and Textiles Pradeep Bal Samant, Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Chandra Pujari, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, and School and Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Minister Nityananda Gond, along with Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, Secretary to the Government, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, graced the occasion.

At the Make in Odisha conclave 2025, two other MoUs were also exchanged — one between the HT&H Department and the Textiles Committee and SIDBI on post-GI initiatives, and another among the HT&H Department/CSB-CTRTI/FECCD-OWO on Modal Eco-race Conservation in the sericulture sector.

That apart, the unveiling of the Amended Odisha Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy (OATTP) 2022 and Operational Guidelines of OATTP 2022 took place during the sessions. The amended policy and guidelines are aimed at creating a more investment-friendly environment, promoting sustainable practices, and enhancing the overall competitiveness of the industry, officials informed.

These investments and collaborations underscore the commitment to promoting Odisha’s traditional handlooms, textiles, and sericulture, which not only preserve cultural heritage but also provide substantial economic benefits. The focus on enhancing infrastructure, market access, and skills development will further strengthen the sector, ensuring sustainable growth and prosperity for weavers and artisans, the officials concluded.