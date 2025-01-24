Odisha engineering institute gets eastern India’s no.1 tag

Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering and technology of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University (SOA) here has been chosen as the No. 1 engineering institute in eastern India at the Times Business Awards-Jharkhand for 2025 event held at Ranchi.

The awards were given in recognition of exceptional achievements in 36 categories including education at a function graced by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on January 17.

ITER was introduced at the function as an institute under SOA which is known as a university which has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards incidents of ragging in the campus. Any proven incidence of ragging is met with stringent action including expulsion.

Prof. Prasanta Kumar Patra, Dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy), SOA, received the award in the function.

Mr. Utkarsh Kumar, senior IAS officer, Mr. Balbir Dutt, senior journalist, Mr. Kaushal Kishore Jaiswal, eminent environmentalist, Ms. Nandini Gupta, Executive Director and Mr. Hemant Mehta, General Manager at Radisson Blu, attended the program as guests.