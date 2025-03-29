Logo

# Bengal

Session to explore WB-Ghana investment opportunities

SNS | Kolkata | March 29, 2025 8:47 am

A session was organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce to discuss comprehensive insight into Ghana’s economic potential and investment opportunities, particularly for business collaborations with Eastern India.

During the welcome address, Naresh Pachisia, president of the chamber pointed out that Ghana and West Bengal possess complementary economic strengths that present significant opportunities for collaboration. Addressing the session, Louis Kwame Obeng, high commissioner (acting) of the Republic of Ghana to India outlined the opportunities for partnership in education, digital governance, fintech, and cyber security, and urban sanitation and waste management, considering rapid urbanisation and increasing mining led pollution in water bodies. “Ghana’s ambition is to become a medical hub in West Africa”, said the high commissioner. He added that Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector serves not just its 35-million population but also the broader West African market of 350 million, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) of 1.3 billion people. Mr Obeng also highlighted that Ghana looks forward to India’s assistance in collaborative research, particularly in the field of developing drugs and vaccines for tropical diseases.

