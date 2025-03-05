Odisha schools poised for a ‘colour’ makeover

With the new regime at the helm of governance, the schools in Odisha are poised for a ‘colour’ makeover.

The BJP government that formed its maiden ascendancy to power has announced a new colour code: Orange Tan-A for all school buildings including PM-SHRI schools across the State.

Advertisement

The School and Mass Education Department, which issued a notification in this regard, asserted that the move has been initiated to create a unique and recognizable visual identity for all government-run schools.

Advertisement

The new colour code will be implemented during construction, repair, and renovation works and will supersede all previous instructions related to school building colour codes.

In a letter to the Collectors, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has instructed to issue suitable instructions to concerned field functionaries to ensure a uniform adoption of the new colour code.

“It is requested to issue suitable instructions to concerned field functionaries for adoption of the approved colour code in all Govt Schools including PM SHRI schools, during construction, repair 8 renovation works. This order would be in supersession of all previous instructions related to colour code of school buildings,” the notification issued by the State’s School and Mass Education Department said.

It may be recalled here that the new Government had earlier announced to change the dress code in all government schools.