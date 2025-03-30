Chambers appeal for revised signboard policy, extended deadline

Honorary General Secretary, Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industries of Eastern India, Surajit Paul, has formally requested mayor Goutam Deb to reconsider certain aspects of the recent mandate requiring Bengali-language displays on business signboards.

While welcoming the decision as a historic step by the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Mr Paul highlighted key concerns affecting its smooth implementation.

Advertisement

In his appeal, Mr Paul pointed to the limited number of signboard manufacturers in the city, making it difficult for businesses to meet the original 14 April deadline, coinciding with Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year. Considering these constraints, he sought a three-month extension (till 30 June) for compliance.

Advertisement

Additionally, given Siliguri’s cosmopolitan demographics, home to Bengalis, Biharis, Nepalis, Punjabis, Marwaris, and other communities, he proposed a multilingual signboard format: Bengali (top, in the largest font), English (middle), and Hindi (bottom). This, he argued, would balance cultural representation with practicality.

Mr Paul also highlighted ongoing economic challenges, noting that over 70 per cent of businesses have been struggling with losses or minimal profits since 2018. He appealed for a sympathetic approach to avoid further financial strain on traders.

In response, mayor Goutam Deb has reportedly extended the deadline by two months, beyond the initial 14 April cut off. The business community awaits further clarity on whether additional adjustments, including the multilingual proposal, will be incorporated.

The appeal underscores the need for collaborative policymaking that considers both cultural pride and ground reality. Stakeholders hope for a balanced resolution that supports local enterprises while upholding the spirit of the regulation.