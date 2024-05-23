Now, Delhi colleges receive hoax bomb threat

Colleges in Delhi received bomb threats on Thursday. However the threats later turned out to be a hoax.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, two calls, including one at the Lady Sri Ram College and another at IP college, were received.

The threat at the LSR turned out to be a hoax, while there was a mock drill conducted at the IP College, a fire official said.

Advertisement

Concerned teams of the Fire Department as well as the police were sent to the LSR College of Delhi University in South East Delhi.

A police official later said there was no need to worry as the calls were found to be bogus.

This comes a day after the North Block received a hoax bomb threat e- mail. Located in the high-security zone and housing important ministries including the Home Affairs, the agencies swung into action and searched the place for any suspicious object.

After nothing suspicious was found and post verification, the threat e- mail turned out to be a hoax, sources had said.

Not long ago, the city was shaken up after over a 100 schools received bomb threat e- mails, that later turned out to be a hoax.