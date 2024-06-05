Delhi airport gets bomb threat on Toronto- bound flight, turns out to be hoax

A situation of panic ensued after an email was received at the Delhi International Airport Limited office regarding a bomb threat inside an Air Canada flight, however the same turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Wednesday.

The hoax threat e- mail was received at the DIAL office, Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday night around 10.50 pm. which said that the flight concerned, scheduled to depart for Toronto, Canada had a bomb inside.

Following this, a thorough inspection was conducted, with all the standard security protocols and procedures in place, but nothing suspicious was found later, an official added.

The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter and legal action was under process in the matter, a senior police official said.

During the recent past, there have been several instances when fake bomb threat calls have been reported across the national capital.

The hoax threats have been received not only by the airport authorities but also by schools and hospitals across the city.

Since January this year, there have been multiple instances when places in the city got fake bomb threats.

More than 131 schools received hoax bomb threat e- mails in May, while the city’s jail had also received such a threat apart from the hospitals.

Delhi Police have also arrested a couple of persons in this connection, for making fake bomb threat calls.

Two people were apprehended in April, a 20-year old was held in February, and another man was nabbed in January — all in connection with fake bomb threats.