Over 10 Delhi museums, including Rail Museum get hoax bomb threat emails; probe launched

Over 10 Delhi museums including the Rail Museum in the city, received bomb threat emails which later turned out to be hoaxes, police officials said on Wednesday.

Bomb threats were sent to around 10-15 museums, including the Railway Museum in Delhi, via emails, officials said.

“As soon as the information was received, the team of Delhi police immediately rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. The mail regarding bomb threats was sent to some more museums including the Rail Museum of the city, on Tuesday,” they said.

Advertisement

Upon investigation, the officials found that the mail was a ‘hoax’ and no bomb was found in the museums.

The police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway to find those behind the hoax call.

It is pertinent to note that several institutions; schools, colleges, hospitals, and airports, in the national capital have received hoax bomb threats lately.

Two Delhi University colleges received hoax bomb threats in May. In the same month, over 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR region received hoax bomb threats.

Earlier, in April, the High Court sought a detailed status report from the Delhi government on the hoax bomb threat email incidents in private schools.

On May 17, the Delhi Police filed a status report before the Delhi High Court in connection with the recent hoax bomb threats in the national capital and stated that five bomb disposal squads (BDS) have been deployed and 18 bomb detection teams (BDTs) were also present in each district, at IGI airport, railway, and metro.

It was also stated that 1,764 schools fall under the Central Range, 1,032 in the Eastern Range, 1,762 in the Eastern Range, and 76 in the New Delhi Range.