Flight operations at Srinagar International airport halted following hoax bomb call on Vistara aircraft

The Srinagar International Airport was on Friday shut for flight operations for an hour following a hoax bomb threat on a Vistara flight from Delhi that had 178 passengers onboard, officials said.

The threat call came while the flight was midair. Authorities at the Srinagar airport took all precautionary measures.

Following a safe landing in Srinagar, all passengers and crew members of the Vistara aircraft UK611 were evacuated.

Advertisement

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) responded quickly and expertly to a “threatening call” that Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar received that led to the incident.

According to an airport official, normal operations have resumed after the threat was determined to be non-credible.

Srinagar Airport blocked a runway while security checks took place, causing all other airlines to issue an advisory to their customers.

SpiceJet posted on social media platform X, “Travel update: Due to a runway closure at Srinagar Airport (SXR), all Departures/Arrivals & their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status.”

“6ETravelAdvisory: Flights at #SrinagarAirport (SXR) are impacted until 1430 hrs due to runway unavailability for security reasons. To check your flight status, please visit https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj and for immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team,” IndiGo posted.

After things returned to normal, the IndiGo posted on X; “6ETravelAdvisory : The runway is now fully available again and flight operations to/from #SrinagarAirport (SXR) are back to normal. Do keep a tab on your flight status bit.ly/3DNYJqj and have a pleasant journey.