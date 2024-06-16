BJP leaders, workers vandalised DJB office, alleges Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders vandalised a Delhi Jal Board (DBJ) office at Chattarpur.

Stating that a video of the attack on the DJB office had been provided to the Delhi Police, the minister said at a press conference that it remains to be seen whether the cops would go ahead and take action against former BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri.

She stressed that the BJP leader, who was present at the spot, was part of the mob that vandalised the Jal Board office.

Advertisement

She pointed out that in the video the workers of the BJP led by Bidhuri could be seen throwing earthen pots and breaking window panes of the water agency’s office.

The minister even alleged that the mob was raising slogans like “Ramesh Bidhuri Jindabad” while attacking the DJB office.

Meanwhile, recounting the incident, Bidhuri called it natural reaction of the people angry as they couldn’t do anything. He, however, was all grateful to his party workers for restraining the agitators from damaging public property.

Atishi questioned the presence of BJP leaders in front of broken Jal Board pipelines.

Alleging that the pipelines through which the water produced by Delhi’s water treatment plants passes was damaged during the protest, she asked why would the BJP leaders reach the broken pipelines, and click photos.

The minister further alleged that at a time when the city is reeling under severe heat the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to trouble the people of Delhi. She accused the saffron party of hatching a conspiracy against the people of the city.