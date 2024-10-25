Notorious Naxalite killed in encounter in Odisha; AK-47 recovered from his possession

In the latest offensive against Left-wing extremism, security forces gunned down a Maoist during a combing operation in forested areas of Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday.

In the fierce gun battle, teams of Special Operation Group (SOG) of State police swopped on the Maoists’ camp near Budanai Reserve forest under Baliguda police station of the Kandhamal district and a male member of Maoist cadre was shot dead in the encounter, said a senior officer of State police.

“Following the receipt of an intelligence input, an operation comprising two SOG teams was launched in Budanai Reserve forest under Baliguda Police Station of Kandhamal district on 23 October last. During the course of the operation, there was an exchange of fire between SOG and Naxals today at around 9 AM. During the search of the area, the body of a male Maoist Cadre (in uniform) along with an AK 47 rifle was recovered,” the state police said in a statement.

Police sources, based on a preliminary inquiry, said the deceased was a senior ranked cadre of outlawed CPI(M) belonging to Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh Division (KKBN division) of Maoists operating in Kandhamal district. Further search of the area and operation is still in progress, they said adding that in 2024, to date 5 Maoists have been neutralised in Odisha.