All India police hockey championship begins in Bhubaneswar

The 73rd All India Police Hockey Championship – 2025, hosted by the Odisha Police under the aegis of the All-India Police Sports Control Board, was inaugurated on Monday at the 7th Battalion Ground in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania was the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony. He received the ceremonial salute and addressed the gathering during the grand inaugural parade.

The DGP Khurania, welcoming all participating teams, coaches, and sports officers, emphasised the importance of promoting sports within the police forces as a means of building fitness, discipline, and unity.

He highlighted Odisha’s rising profile in national sports, particularly in water sports, shooting, and hockey, and acknowledged the efforts of Odisha Police in nurturing sporting talent.

The DGP also exuded pride and honour in highlighting the remarkable legacy of the Sundargarh District, often hailed as the cradle of Indian hockey.

The Sundargarh region has produced numerous legendary players, such as Padma Dilip Tirkey, Lazarus Barla, Prabodh Tirkey, Birendra Lakra, and Lilima Minz, who have represented both Odisha and India at international levels, bringing immense glory to the nation.

Recognising this unparalleled contribution, he lauded Sundargarh as a beacon of sporting excellence and a symbol of Odisha’s deep-rooted hockey culture.

The Odisha Government deserves kudos for sponsoring Indian Hockey for the next 10 years and for extending full support in organising this championship, he said on the occasion.

The event began with an introductory address by Anup Kumar Sahoo, IGP (Training) and Organising Secretary of the Championship. The welcome address was delivered by Dayal Gangwar, Additional DGP (Headquarters) and Vice President of the Organising Committee. The vote of thanks was offered by Rajesh Kumar, Additional DGP (SAP) and Vice President of the Committee.

The championship is scheduled from April 7 to April 15 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Teams from various State Police and Central Armed Police Forces are participating in the tournament, which will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. The competition is being conducted with the full cooperation of the Sports & Youth Services Department, the Government of Odisha, and the Odisha Hockey Association.

To ensure smooth organisation, several committees—such as protocol, accommodation, transport, finance, publicity, security, and medical—have been formed under the supervision of senior police officers. The officially approved mascot for the event has also been launched.

The Closing Ceremony of the championship will be held on April 15 at Kalinga Stadium.