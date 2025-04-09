Logo

# India

Army chief visits forward posts on LoC in North Kashmir, reviews security situation

Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Wednesday visited the Headquarters of the strategic Vajra Division along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir, where he received a detailed briefing on the operational preparedness of the Vajra and Dagger Divisions.

SNS | Jammu | April 9, 2025 12:49 pm

Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi (photo:SNS)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Dwivedi also attended the security review meeting to discuss the security situation in the state.
General Dwivedi visited forward posts on the Line of Control in North Kashmir to evaluate the security situation and operational readiness.

He interacted with the troops and commended them for their exceptional dedication and resilience in the face of challenging conditions.

He emphasised the crucial role of integrating technology into operations and encouraged personnel to remain vigilant against both existing and emerging security threats.

The Army Chief earlier visited Srinagar to assess the current security situation and operational preparedness. During the visit, a detailed briefing was given by the General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps.

The COAS also interacted with Formation Commanders and discussed various wide ranging issues on the current security scenario.
The Army chief commended all ranks for their unwavering commitment, operational readiness, and professionalism.

