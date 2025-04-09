26/11 co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana being brought to India, special plane to land tomorrow: Reports

A team of Indian officials, including an IG-rank National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer, has gone to the US to bring Tahawwur Rana, the co-conspirator of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. Rana is being extradited to India after he lost his plea filed before the US Supreme Court against the extradition.

While the exact time of his arrival has not yet been revealed, some reports claimed he has already been dispatched and the special plane carrying the 26/11 plotter will land in India tomorrow morning.

According to reports, an IG and a DIG-rank officer, along with other intelligence officials, have gone to the US to bring him back.

The development comes after the US Supreme Court rejected his petitions against the extradition to India. His first plea was rejected in January 2021. He again moved the top court to challenge the Trump administration’s decision to approve his surrender to the NIA during PM Narendra Modi’s US visit earlier this year.

After a single judge rejected his petition, the Mumbai terror attack conspirator filed another petition before Chief Justice John G Roberts Jr and sought an emergency stay on his extradition.

In the petition, Rana argued that he would likely be tortured in India due to his Muslim religion, Pakistani origin, and relation to the putative charges in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack. He said he was being sent into a hornet’s nest and would be made the target of national and religious animosity, with his punishment being of the highest national interest.

However, the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of India and rejected his petitions, following which the NIA swung into action and reached the US to take his custody.

Rana is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles. He will be removed from there by the FBI and handed over to India’s premier anti-terror agency.¹