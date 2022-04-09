North Central Railway tops in upgradation

Through a total investment of about Rs 317 crores in 2021-22, North Central Railway (NCR) stood first among all the zonal Railways in investing for technological upgradation.

Year 2021-22 closed with significant achievements for NCR in the field of upgrading signalling and telecommunication infrastructure.

GM NCR Pramod Kumar has congratulated the team of officers for this success and expressed hope that the good work will be continued.

NCR has completed major works like completion of 108 km of automatic signalling. This is about half of the automatic signalling commissioned all over Indian Railways (218 km). It includes 74 km of new commissioning and 34 km of replacement of old signalling.

In addition to it, 37 new Electronic Interlocking (EI) were commissioned at different stations which is highest ever El commissioned in a single year and is about 9 per cent of the total 421 EIs commissioned over Indian Railways. This includes an important feat of elimination of mechanical signalling by EI at 14 stations thereby improving safety aspects to manifold.

Improving safety in operations further, 10 Level crossings in NCR were interlocked during 2021-22. With this, total 395 LC gates have been interlocked over NCR. Another important milestone achieved was provision of Electric gates (technically called as Power-operated lifting barriers) at 17 erstwhile mechanical gates.

Making strides towards passenger amenities and convenience, a total of 121.3 km of Optical Fibre Cable was commissioned during the year. With this all the Broad Gauge network of NCR has now been provided with OFC. This brings a significant improvement in communication system.

14 stations were provided with Wi-Fi connectivity thus a total of 296 stations of NCR are now Wi-Fi enabled.

In addition, Train Display Board was commissioned at seven stations: Jhinjhak, Shikohabad, Tundla, Datia, Orai, Jhansi and Banda.

A total of 37 stations of NCR are now equipped with Train Display Board. 6 more stations were provided with coach display boards in 2021-22.