National Energy Conservation Award-2023 goes to North Central Railway

For adopting various energy efficient measures, the North Central Railway (NCR) has been awarded with the National Energy Conservation Award-2023 by President Draupadi Murmu.

With this achievement, the north central zone has established itself in the forefront of Indian Railways in the regional rail category of transport sector.

General Manager of the North Central Zone Satish Kumar along with its Principal Chief Engineer Anup Kumar Aggarwal received the award from President Murmu, during the Energy Conservation Day event at New Delhi on December 14.

The North Central zone’s efforts towards energy conservation have resulted in saving 12.521 million units of energy and Rs 5.17 crore in Railway revenue during the year 2022-23.

This was possible with installation of 11.13 MW solar power plant, energy efficient LED tube lights, fans and star rated air conditioners across 338 railway stations, 265 railway service buildings and railway residences.

According to an official statement, diesel consumption and time has been reduced by 95 per cent across the NCR through purchase of less expensive and environmentally friendly electricity produced from solar power plants and hundred per cent electrification of the 3222 route kilometers in the entire north central zone of the railways.

Apart from this, 138.4 crore units of electricity was saved through regenerative braking in 3 phase AC locomotives. This resulted in saving of Rs 900 crore in railway revenue, the statement said further.