NCR registers 13.6 % growth in originating freight loading in 2021-22

As North Central Railway (NCR) completes nineteen years of its inception today, March 2022 becomes a landmark month by registering best ever freight loading by NCR in any month since its inception.

NCR loaded 1.78 tonnes of cargo in March 2022 surpassing all previous records. Revenue earned out of this comes to be Rs 163.35 crore (approx).

As the economy closes the financial year 2021-22, NCR succeeded in sustaining the momentum picked at the start of the financial year. Financial year 2021-22 registers more than 13.6 per cent growth in originating freight loading as compared to the previous financial year.

NCR loaded a total of 18.87 million tonnes this financial year (2021-22) against loading of 16.61 million tonnes during last financial year (2020-21).

Revenue earned out of this outward loading comes out to be Rs.1923.18 crore. The growth in revenue terms at the end of financial year comes to be around 11 per cent as compared to the previous year. Revenue earned during 2020-21 was Rs 1734 crore.

While sharing the above details, Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) Biplav Kumar lauded the efforts of Business Development Units of headquarter and the divisions for their proactive roles in attracting new traffic for NCR.

Sharing the information, the PCOM informed that among the major commodities which showed an upward trend were cement, Petroleum oil lubricants and containerized traffic among others while fertilizer loading remained constant as compared to the previous year.

PCOM also informed that on an average 520 freight trains were run in NCR per day in 2021-22 as compared to an average of 400 in 2020-21, an increase of 30.2 per cent in throughput.

General Manager Pramod Kumar congratulated the efforts of BDUs and all the officers and their team members.

GM said that efficient freight operations are crucial for development of nation’s economy and expressed strong optimism to sustain the momentum in new financial year.

GM further said that all necessary steps should be taken to step up the loading by removing existing structural bottlenecks and facilitating customers.

“Achievements are laudable, but we have to work harder to surpass our own records in new financial year,” said the GM.