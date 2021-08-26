Naveen Kumar takes over charge of SDGM, NCR

Naveen Kumar has taken over the charge of Sr Dy General Manager, North Central Railway. Senior Dy General Manager is the head of the vigilance organisation of zonal Railway.

Naveen Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineering. Before coming to NCR, Kumar was working as DRM/Adra, South Eastern Railway.

After completing his B. Tech (Electrical) Degree in 1988 from IIT Kanpur, Naveen Kumar joined the Indian Railways in the year 1991. He has worked on important key posts of India Railways, viz Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer/OP/DHANBAD, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer/G/DHANBAD, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer /TRD/Dhanbad, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer /TRD/Mughalsarai, Add CPM/Electrical/DFCCIL as Mughalsarai on deputation, Chief Project Director, RE, Kolkata, CELE/ER.