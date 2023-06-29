Defense Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that none of the Modi Government ministers faced a single allegation of corruption, and the country recorded the fifth place in the world economy.

“The biggest thing is that during the nine-year tenure of Modi ji, none of the ministers of our government faced a single allegation of corruption,” Rajnath said while addressing the party workers on the occasion of BJP led NDA government’s nine years in power at Balesar in Jodhpur district last evening.

He said, “As the Rajasthan assembly elections approach, new promises are being made to woo the public by the Congress government, but the people here cannot compromise on their self-respect.”

Quoting former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi that only 15 paise out of a rupee would reach its target, Rajnath claimed during the Modi Government, 100 paise was reaching to the beneficiary’s bank account directly.

He said that the desert of Rajasthan has been the land of more than one bravehearts and battle-warriors.

“This is the land of great heroes like Durgadas Rathore. This is the land of Maharana Pratap. It is the land of charity from Pannadhay’s sacrifice and Bhamashah’s open heart. This land is also witness to the bravery shown by the Indian Army in this area during the 1971 war. Who can forget Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri who created history in the Battle of Longewala,” he reminded.

“Who can forget this brave warrior of Jodhpur, Hanut Singh, who got the Mahavir Chakra by introducing bravery in the battle of Basantar”, he further stressed. .

Today, after China, the maximum number of mobile phones are being made in India. In the year 2014, 92 percent of the country’s mobiles were imported from abroad. Today 90 percent mobiles are being manufactured in India only, counting the progress and development during Modi government he said.

When the BJP government will be formed in the assembly elections due later this year, the sacrifice of Panna Dhay will be taught in the textbooks here as well, he promised.