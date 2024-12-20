Noida International Airport will start from April 2025: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has fulfilled the wish of the farmers who were giving land for the development of Noida International Airport in Jewar.

During an open dialogue with farmers at the Chief Minister’s residence here on Friday, the CM announced to increase the compensation payable for the third phase of land acquisition for Jewar Airport from Rs 3100 per sq meter to Rs 4300 per sq. meter. Apart from this, interest will also be payable as per rules.

Not only this, the Chief Minister also said that proper arrangements will be made for employment of every farmer family affected by the acquisition.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Asia’s largest Noida International Airport will be inaugurated with the blessings of the Prime Minister in April next year.

The CM said that the validation flight of Noida International Airport, has been successfully landed on December 9 and flight service will also start from here from April 2025.

He said now Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) will also be developed here in an area of ​​40 acres. Maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft from all over the world can also be done here.

The Chief Minister said that the establishment of Noida International Airport will lead to structural development of industrial infrastructure, which will increase employment opportunities, encourage manufacturing and exports, make air traffic easier and will also significantly increase tourism.

The CM said that the connectivity of this airport will also be done with Eastern Peripheral Road by making an interchange on Yamuna Expressway.

Delhi Varanasi High Speed ​​​​Rail is also to be connected by building a station near the terminal of Noida Airport, along with this, the DPR of RRTS Rail to connect New Delhi and Greater Noida has been approved by the state government and it is for final approval.

“Not only this, Noida Airport is also being connected to Delhi-Varanasi High Speed ​​Rail, whose station will be near the terminal of Noida Airport. After this, the distance from Delhi to Noida Airport will be covered in just 21 minutes,” he said.

“Apart from this, Noida Airport has been connected to Ballabhgarh (Haryana) by Delhi Mumbai Expressway. It is 30 km long, out of which 8.5 km is located in Uttar Pradesh and 21.5 km in Haryana,” the CM added.