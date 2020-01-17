Even as uncertainty looms over the execution date, all the four convicts, facing death row in the Nirbhaya case, have been shifted to Tihar prison complex’s jail number 3 where their hanging would take place.

The Tihar administration is busy with the preparation for the execution of the four convicts — Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta — who were put in the same jail for the first time.

However, the four convicts are being kept in four separate single cells inside Jail number 3 of Tihar, that have at least two CCTV cameras and are guarded by 2-3 jail guards round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, the hanging courtyard is in the same jail.

Date of execution is not yet finalised as one of the convicts, Mukesh Singh, on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the death warrant issued against him after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition.

Following this, the Delhi government and prison authorities informed the High Court on Wednesday that the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case cannot take place on January 22 in view of the mercy plea.

As per law, there should be a 14-day gap between the rejection of a death-row convict’s mercy petition and his execution.

Tihar Jail authorities had on Thursday asked the Delhi government to issue the new execution date of the four Nirbhaya convicts because of the mercy plea filed.

Meanwhile, earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of convict Mukesh Singh.

The 23-year-old victim, who came to be known as Nirbhaya, was brutally gangraped and tortured on December 16, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons, which later led to her death. All the six accused were arrested and charged with sexual assault and murder.

Four of the convicts were sentenced to death by a trial court in September 2013, and the verdict was confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014 and upheld by the Supreme Court in May 2017, which also dismissed their review petitions.

The fifth accused was a minor and appeared before a juvenile justice court, while a sixth accused committed suicide in Tihar Jail.