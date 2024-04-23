Delhi court extends custody of Kejriwal, Kavitha till May 7

A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy case till May 7.

Special judge of the Rouse Avenue court directed the Tihar jail administration to produce Kejriwal through virtual conferencing on May 7.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on March 21 from his official residence after questioning him for more than two hours.

The court also extended BRS leader K Kavitha’s judicial custody till May 7, and directed the prison authorities to produce her on the date through virtual conferencing.

She was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam on March 15 and later arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on April 11.

Kavitha is also lodged in Tihar jail.