The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) over alleged police atrocities during the anti-CAA protests in the state.

NHRC’s notice came on the complaint filed by the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the commission has given six weeks time to the UP government to reply to its notice.

“NHRC finds appropriate to direct issuance of notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police UP, calling for detailed and specific reports within six weeks on the allegation mentioned in the complaint,” said the letter issued to the UP government on January 29.

“Looking into the gravity and sensitivity of the matter the commission expects that the requisite report shall be sent within the stipulated time without any delay,” said a statement by NHRC.

Earlier, the Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had submitted a 538-page memorandum to the NHRC. The party had also submitted a ‘proof’ to the NHRC against the police brutality against the anti-CAA protesters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had informed about his meeting with the NHRC through a tweet in which he said, “The NHRC must act decisively to protect the idea of India and the constitutional rights of our citizens. The photographs have also been given along with CDs, there were 23 deaths but no FIR had been registered against the police.”

Priyanka Gandhi had been very active in visiting the families of the CAA violence victims in Uttar Pradesh. She visited Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Lucknow to meet the families of the victims.

At least two dozen persons were killed in the alleged police firing in Bijnor, Meerut, Kanpur, Firozabad and other places during the protest.