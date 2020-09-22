Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 22nd convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati students through video conferencing on Tuesday.

In his address, PM Modi said that the future of a nation is the thought of the youths today.

He said, “Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This the time to be ‘future-ready’.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and ‘opening up the education sector’ which will establish India as ‘Global education destination’. He also highlighted how NEP will enable multi-disciplinary courses and the flexibility of subjects and multiple entry-exit opportunities.

He said, “National education policy has been made multi-disciplinary, subjects have been given flexibility, opportunities for multiple entry-exit have been given.”

PM Modi further added how technology will play an important role in education. He said, “National education policy will link education with technology which means students will also read about technology.”

He stressed on the importance of research and finding required for it in all disciplines. Around 300 students were awarded PhD in this convocation and he hoped that research would be a part of their ‘thought process’.

PM Modi said, “A National Research Foundation has also been proposed in the NEP to enrich the research culture in the country. NRF will coordinate with all funding agencies regarding research funding and provide funds for all disciplines, be it science or humanities.”

In his address, PM Modi spoke about how the NEP 2020, foreign universities will be allowed to open their campuses in India, and students would get global exposure. He said, “Research collaboration and exchange programs between Indian and global institutions will be promoted.”

PM Modi congratulated the students for being able to conduct academic sessions and continue research work even in this pandemic which has been a difficult time for the students. He said, For your efforts, I congratulate you for your contribution towards making the country self-reliant.”

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre were also a part of the ceremony. A total of 1,803 students including 687 B Tech and 637 MTech students received their degrees.