City students excel at school meet on history & monuments in Delhi

Students of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar (MBSV) made a presentation on the Howrah bridge for a unique interdisciplinary project called ‘Education through Monuments’ at the grand finale at K R Mangalam World School in Delhi, recently.

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar was the only ICSE school to take part in the festival from West Bengal, along with schools from other states. This programme is aimed at bringing about cultural integration of various disciplines, establishing unity in diversity and inspired education through a study of the monuments present in India.

It was conducted as a part of the Delhi History Festival, in association with Maharaja Sawai Singh II Trust, Jaipur, earlier this month.

Students carried out experiments on miniature models and used digital tools and animation to explore the attributes of mathematics and physics involved in the design and structure of the bridge. The experiments conducted by them emphasized on the strength and stability of cantilever bridges, chemical, biological and environmental aspects, exploring flora and fauna and measures against pollution. The other subjects integrated were social sciences, literature, artificial intelligence and art.

Students took guidance from the teachers for the research, observation and study of this iconic monument. They collected data and interviewed senior engineers associated with the bridge. In the process, they gained valuable insights on the bridge’s engineering, design and architecture and its socio – economic impact. The students documented their journey in the form of a coffee table book that was inaugurated on the day of the final event.

Sonali Sarkar, principal, MBSV, said, “The Class IX students were very passionate about the project. The bridge connects people not only with the past but also people from either side of the Hooghly river. So we thought of this iconic bridge as the subject of study. Students, who worked on the project, learnt through the project how to collaborate and coordinate. They visited places and had experiential learning. It was also an interdisciplinary learning for them, which is very important as far as education is concerned.”

One of the participants, Adifaa Ismail, who is now in Class X and wants to be a neuro-surgeon, said that it all started with a short brief from the school. “I started reading up a lot about the bridge and even met with government engineers, associated with the structure and raised questions about its existence. I want it to last longer so that the coming generations can also see the marvel.”

Another participant Anisha De, who wants to be an architect or even a designer, said it was interesting to find out more about this bridge as she worked deeper on the project. “I was thrilled to explain in detail to visitors in Delhi about the bridge. Many of the visitors had heard of it but never been on the bridge,” said Anisha.

Sanjay Kumar, secretary of the department of school education and literacy, ministry of education, was the chief guest for the finale.

The MBSV students also presented a cultural show, celebrating the essence of Bengal through its traditional ‘Gaudiya’ and ‘Chhau dance forms.