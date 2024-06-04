NDA – Indi alliance neck to neck in initial stage in UP

The NDA and INDI alliance were neck to neck in the initial stage of counting of votes in around 56 Lok Sabha seats out of total 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

Indi alliance candidates including 26 of SP and 6 Congress are leading at 9:15AM , after the counting started at 8AM while BJP were ahead in 22 seats. One seat each of Azad Samaj Party and RLD were in lead .

SP were leading includes Kairana, Bijnore, Ferozabad, Aonla, Dhaurahara, Mohanlalganj, Pilibhit Baghpat,Gonda, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur and Farrukhabad seats.

Congress candidates are leading in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Sitapur and Barabanki.

Prominent BJP candidates leading are Hema Malini from Mathura, Dr Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prof S P Singh Baghel from Agra and Pankaj Choudhurycftom Maharajganj.

Azad Samaj Party candidate Chandrashekhar was leading in Nagina and RLD candidate in Bijnore.