Dark clouds hover over NDA as BJP says no commitment over Nitish’s leadership

Dark clouds hover over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s political future as well as the future of the NDA in Bihar as the state BJP leaders have repeated Amit Shah’s cryptic remarks over CM face of the alliance.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaisawal dropped a political bombshell on Friday when he announced that the NDA will not go to polls with Nitish Kumar as the CM face of the alliance. He asserted that the next chief minister will be selected by the newly elected NDA parliamentary board.

He said that the NDA is united. It is running the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The alliance will also contest the upcoming assembly elections under his leadership. But who will be the next chief minister is something that is not in his command. It will be decided by the newly elected MLAs.

His observation was further confirmed by veteran BJP leader and Cooperative Minister Prem Kumar.

Commenting on the state BJP President’s statement, he said that Dilip Jaisawal was right. The minister said that the party has made it clear that it will go to polls along with other NDA partners under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. But the party will decide the new chief minister with the consent of the newly elected MLAs.

He went a step further and asserted, “The party high command’s order will be accepted by everyone.”

As their statements set the political circles abuzz about Nitish Kumar’s future in the NDA, Dilip Jaisawal sprang into damage control mode and issued a clarification. He said that he was just explaining the process. He had no intention to undermine Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Political observers believe that the damage was done the day when Amit Shah first made the statement. The local BJP leaders’ remarks will only worsen the situation.

Veteran journalist Navendu said that the JD(U) supremo’s silence has baffled everyone – leaders of his party, the alliance partners as well as those in the opposition. The BJP leaders’ statements reflect the increasing frustration.

He said, “Nitish Kumar’s continued silence over the NDA leadership issue has kept everyone guessing over his next step. He will maintain this state of confusion until the NDA partners sit for the final seat-sharing. If the JD(U) is denied a fair share of seats, Lalu’s doors are open for him.”